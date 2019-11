FILE – This Jan. 3, 2012 file photo shows the Starbucks Coffee logo in Mountain View, Calif. Starbucks Corp. is pushing beyond coffee with the opening of its first Evolution Fresh Inc. juice store, the company said Monday, March 19, 2012. ( AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Coffee lovers rejoice! Starbucks has a Black Friday deal just for you.

If you purchase their brewed refill Tumbler you will receive free grande coffee (or tea) from Starbucks for the entire month of January.

The tumbler costs $40 and goes on sale on Nov. 26 and is expected to sell out quickly!

Courtesy: Starbucks

And on Cyber Monday if you spend $20 or more on a Starbucks eGift card you will receive a $5 eGift card free!

For more info click here.