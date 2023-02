TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks is recalling 25,200 cases of bottled coffee drinks over concerns they could contain glass.

According to the recall notice, the affected Starbucks drinks are 13.7-ounce frappuccinos that were distributed across the country.

The recalled coffees have 2023 expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

Anyone with questions or comments about this recall can call 1-800-211-8307.