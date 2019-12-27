Starbucks giving away free drinks through Dec. 31

FILE – This Dec. 20, 2010 file photo shows signage at a Starbucks store in New York’s Times Square. Starbucks will start offering delivery within New York City’s Empire State Building Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, giving office workers in the skyscraper the option of paying a $2 fee to avoid making a trip to the […]

CNN) – Need a pick me up after the holidays?

Starbucks has the cure.

The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end – so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

And the deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change – so Starbucks has a website to help.

Check out StarbucksPopUp.com each day through Dec. 31 to see which stores are hosting parties that day.