TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The insulated cups that went viral around a year ago continue to fly off the shelves at Target ahead of the next big holiday.

Stanley Cups became popular within the past few years, as videos of the reusable bottles circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms. The “Quenchers” come in a variety of colors and sizes, from a 14-ounce to a 64-ounce bottle.

And just as this Target in Goodyear, Arizona, restocked the red and pink Stanley Cups in honor of Valentine’s Day next month, shoppers stormed the aisles to get their hands on the latest edition.

The video posted by TikTok user @victoria_robino_26 shows the cups being cleared out by customers before an employee chimes in, saying, “You guys are limit[ed] two per guest.”

One user wrote, “Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one.” But ended the comment by saying, “IDK I still can’t wrap my head around paying that much for a cup.”

Another user who also is not in the Stanley Cup fan base said, “It’s a cup with a straw!!” One person commented that they called twelve stores on Dec. 31 looking for those specific Stanley Cups.

Despite some online critics, the brand doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, as demand continues to be high.

CNBC reported that the 40-ounce Stanley Cup single-handedly made the company over $750 million, selling over 10 million Quenchers.

Content creator, Chelsea Espejo, told CNBC that she has a collection of 47 cups and credits Stanley for her increased hydration through her workouts. “They’re actually part of my personality. If I don’t have it, if I don’t choose the right color, my day kind of doesn’t go how I planned it,” she told CNBC.

Between the love of the water bottle’s sustainability promise, its durability, and incredible insulation, devoted fans continue to buzz about the Stanley, regardless if some argue that it’s just a cup.