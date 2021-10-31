‘Spooky’ Halloween-themed chimes come to Ring, Nest video doorbells

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon Ring and Google Nest video doorbells are offering haunted chimes just in time for Halloween!
Both video doorbells feature a free update — but disappear as quickly as a ghost sighting in a haunted house. For those looking to get the whole house in the spirit, here’s how to add these haunting chime tones — if you dare:
Nest Video Doorbell
- Open the Nest app.
- Tap the gear icon at the top right corner.
- Select your video doorbell.
- Scroll down until you see Doorbell Theme Options and select it.
- Tap to Spooky sounds.
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring says changing your Chime Tone is easy, even if you don’t have a Chime or Chime Pro, you can still select a Halloween tone as the notification sound for your Ring App.
To set up App Alert Tones, just follow these instructions:
- Open your Ring app.
- Tap on the three lines on the top left.
- Tap Devices.
- Tap the device you want to set up with a custom App Alert Tone.
- Tap Device Settings.
- Tap Alert Settings.
- Tap App Alert Tones
- This will bring up all of the available sounds for that device.
- If you are adjusting a Ring Doorbell, you can select one sound for Motion Alerts and one for doorbell rings
- Tap the back button on the top left to go back to the previous menu.
According to Ring, “if you have a Ring Chime or Ring Chime Pro, you can also adjust the notifications for those devices to differentiate doorbell rings from Motion Alerts.”