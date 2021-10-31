‘Spooky’ Halloween-themed chimes come to Ring, Nest video doorbells

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon Ring and Google Nest video doorbells are offering haunted chimes just in time for Halloween!

Both video doorbells feature a free update — but disappear as quickly as a ghost sighting in a haunted house. For those looking to get the whole house in the spirit, here’s how to add these haunting chime tones — if you dare:

Nest Video Doorbell

Open the Nest app .

. Tap the gear icon at the top right corner.

at the top right corner. Select your video doorbell.

Scroll down until you see Doorbell Theme Options and select it.

and select it. Tap to Spooky sounds.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring says changing your Chime Tone is easy, even if you don’t have a Chime or Chime Pro, you can still select a Halloween tone as the notification sound for your Ring App.

To set up App Alert Tones, just follow these instructions:

Open your Ring app .

. Tap on the three lines on the top left.

on the top left. Tap Devices .

. Tap the device you want to set up with a custom App Alert Tone .

. Tap Device Settings .

. Tap Alert Settings .

. Tap App Alert Tones

This will bring up all of the available sounds for that device. If you are adjusting a Ring Doorbell, you can select one sound for Motion Alerts and one for doorbell rings Tap the back button on the top left to go back to the previous menu.



According to Ring, “if you have a Ring Chime or Ring Chime Pro, you can also adjust the notifications for those devices to differentiate doorbell rings from Motion Alerts.”