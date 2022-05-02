EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding through their neighborhood.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

EPPD officials say they were dispatched to the home for someone with a gun.

Their investigation revealed that 37-year-old Manuel Villarreal was driving a pickup truck ‘at a high rate of speed’ when one residents along the street asked him to slow down.

Police said Villarreal drove to the end of the street, turned around, and headed back in the direction of the residents. One of the victims told police that they had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Villarreal then parked at his home, according to police, just across the street from the victims.

The victims went inside their house and a short time later they heard a noise outside and saw through a window that Villarreal was parked in front of their house pointing a gun in their direction.

Villarreal was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with three counts of

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with a total bond of $300,000, along with a parole violation charge.