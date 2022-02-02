LIVE: SpaceX launching NROL-87 mission aboard Falcon 9 rocket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch the NROL-87 mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday afternoon.

The private space company said it is targeting an instantaneous launch window at 3:18 p.m. EST. SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

After stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

A backup opportunity will be available on Feb. 3 at 3:18 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

