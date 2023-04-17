(WFLA) — SpaceX is planning its first flight test for its new Starship and Super Heavy rocket Monday morning.

The flight test will take place at the company’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

According to SpaceX, the Starship is intended to be a fully functional transportation system to take cargo and crew to the Earth’s orbit, resume humanity’s exploration of the Moon, and eventually conduct further ventures to Mars and other locations.

While SpaceX has done flight tests for the upper stage portion of the spacecraft, Monday’s test was the first flight test of the fully integrated system between the Starship and the Super Heavy rocket.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” the launch website said.

The launch will happen at 9 a.m. EDT. We will stream it here once it begins.