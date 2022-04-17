TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a spy satellite Sunday morning for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch is part of the NROL-85 mission, which takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This is the NRO’s second launch of 2022, according to the office’s website.

The Falcon 9 booster used in this launch was previously used in the NROL-87 launch in February.

The NRO has used satellites for 60 years in order to collect space-based intelligence to help support several American agencies.