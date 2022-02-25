LIVE: SpaceX rocket launches 50 Starlink satellites into orbit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting a Friday launch of its Falcon 9 rocket. The mission aims to deliver and deploy 50 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

The rocket is expected to take off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with an instantaneous launch window at 12:12 p.m. EST (9:12 a.m. local time).

SpaceX said the mission’s first stage booster was previously used in a number of missions including the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and DART missions. The booster was also used in one other Starlink mission.

After the first stage separates, SpaceX said the Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which has been stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A backup launch opportunity will be available Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:50 a.m. EST.

A stream is scheduled to begin 15 minutes prior to the launch.

