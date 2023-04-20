(WFLA) — A Southwest Airlines flight was delayed after a passenger said someone spilled rice in the aisle before take off.

Jennifer Schaper said someone spilled rice while the plane was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International on April 15.

“The flight attendant screamed ‘Who spilled rice?’ and is walking up and down the aisles,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the mess in the aisle. “They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice.”

Credit: Jennifer Schaper/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Credit: Jennifer Schaper/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A video shows the rice covered with napkins as the flight attendant announced that the flight would be delayed until the aisle was cleared.

“We’re cleaning this rice so you don’t have to walk through it and it won’t be an eyesore,” the flight attendant says. “We apologize, but, again, I don’t think you want to walk through it.”

“They are still refusing to leave until the rice has been cleaned. They are sending out for a broom,” Schaper tweeted.

Schaper tweeted another photo that showed the aisle being swept b a flight attendant.

“Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us. #RiceGate,” Shaper tweeted.

The flight eventually departed Atlanta and landed in Houston, Texas.