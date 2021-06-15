Southwest Airlines experiencing ‘system issues’ for 2nd day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines is dealing with technical problems for the second day in a row, according to a tweet from the airline’s account, and it appears planes are grounded again.

“We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon,” the message said at 2 p.m. ET

The airline told WFLA in a statement on Tuesday that was “in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday afternoon they are assisting and issued a temporary nationwide ground stop to the airline as the company resolves a reservation computer issue.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

A spokesperson for Tampa International Airport says 24 flights in and out of TPA are cancelled today due to outages with the airline.

On Monday planes were grounded for hours because of a glitch. The airline told NewsNation it was because a third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.

Travelers are asked to use Southwest‘s website to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs.