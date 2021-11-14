Southwest Airlines employee hospitalized after passenger attack, officials say

DALLAS (WFLA) — A Southwest Airlines employee was taken to a hospital Saturday after being attacked on a flight in Dallas, according to police.

NBC affiliate KXAS reports that passenger Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, got into an argument with a flight attendant at the back of the plane during the boarding process.

Police said Jackson then went to the front of the plane where she punched a second employee “with a closed fist to the head.”

The employee was taken to a hospital while Jackson was arrested on a charge for aggravated assault, according to officials.

Southwest said in a written statement. it is working with law enforcement in its investigation into the attack.