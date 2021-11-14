Southwest Airlines employee hospitalized after passenger attack, officials say

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DALLAS (WFLA) — A Southwest Airlines employee was taken to a hospital Saturday after being attacked on a flight in Dallas, according to police.

NBC affiliate KXAS reports that passenger Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, got into an argument with a flight attendant at the back of the plane during the boarding process.

Police said Jackson then went to the front of the plane where she punched a second employee “with a closed fist to the head.”

The employee was taken to a hospital while Jackson was arrested on a charge for aggravated assault, according to officials.

Southwest said in a written statement. it is working with law enforcement in its investigation into the attack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss