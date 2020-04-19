Breaking News
South Carolina public beach accesses to reopen next week, senator says

South Carolina public beach accesses to reopen next week, senator says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina senator says beach accesses will be reopened next week as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R – District 34) told WBTW News13 beach access restrictions will ease some time next week.

He said the same thing Saturday afternoon on his Facebook page.

Governor McMaster issued an executive order March 30 that ordered the closure of public access points to the state’s beaches.

It also ordered the closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

Public boat landings were reopened Friday.

News13 has reached out to the governor’s office for additional information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

