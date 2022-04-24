CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) — A Cayce officer was killed early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

According to Cayce Police Department, three officers arrived to a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m. to find a man in the front yard.

As the officers made contact with the man, shots were fired from inside the house.

Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was killed as a result.

“He loved his job and he paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan said.

Barr, 28, was a firefighter, EMT, and police officer. He came to Cayce PD in 2016. In 2020 he was promoted to the K-9 unit with his dog Molly.

“He cared about nothing else other than serving this community,” Chief Cowan said. “He didn’t have children, he didn’t have a wife. He was married to this profession.”

Barr was previously shot on duty as a trainee in 2017. He received a purple heart that year, according to the general’s office.

Cayce PD received support from “every law enforcement agency in this area,” at the scene this morning.

Crews stayed on the scene for seven hours to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

Ultimately the suspect took his own life.