South Carolina home renovations find baby’s bones in wall from long ago

PACOLET, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say someone remodeling a house in an old mill town in South Carolina found bones from a baby inside a wall.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the remains were found in a home in Pacolet on Saturday. The coroner says the death appears to have happened a long time ago.

Clevenger says Coroner’s Office investigators will work with a forensic anthropologist to determine the identity of the baby, how the child might have died and how the remains ended up inside the wall.

He says law enforcement may be called in if something criminal appears to have happened.

