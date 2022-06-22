SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating the death of a deputy who was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Authorities say the suspect drove off and was wounded during a subsequent shooting with other deputies.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge died Tuesday night “from an injury received after being ambushed.”

Lt. Kevin Bobo says he was shot as he approached the home. Sheriff Chuck Wright says Aldridge had been with the department for about three years.

He says the suspect then fired at other deputies, and remains hospitalized after being shot during that exchange.