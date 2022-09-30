TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall once again on Friday.

While crews prepared for Ian to hit Charleston, a young couple wasn’t about to let the storm get in the way of saying “I do.”

Collin and Kate Pruett made the most of the day as strong winds picked up.

Just before the rain, they eloped, surrounded by family and friends.

“We had tried to get married probably about like twice before this but COVID kind of canceled it so today, we’re doing it no matter what,” they told NBC affiliate WYFF.