COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFLA) — A South Carolina community is “appalled” over a drag show that happened Tuesday during National Night Out in Columbia, according to WACH.

WACH reported that while some community members weren’t a fan of what happened, including a wardrobe malfunction, officials said no laws were broken.

One commenter on the Columbia Police Department’s Facebook page said there were minors at the event.

“I was so appalled that this was a city-sponsored event,” a woman who wanted to remain anonymous told WACH. The Columbia Police Department said the city was not involved in planning the performance, but that they were looking to see if any city ordinances were violated.

“I don’t have kids, but if I did, I wouldn’t want them to ever see anything like that,” another person told WACH.

Tige Watts, a drag performer and then-president of the association resigned after the controversy, WACH reported. Watts said what happened was an accident and that he wouldn’t host a drag show at a community event again.

“I would’ve appreciated a little more understanding and a little less jumping to conclusions,” Watts told WACH.