Sonny’s BBQ offering free food for law enforcement officers on Jan. 9

TAMPA (WFLA) – To celebrate those who put their lives on the line every day for citizens, Sonny’s BBQ wants to give law enforcement officers a free meal on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On Jan. 9, Sony’s is offering’ a free pork sandwich to all law enforcement officers.

To redeem the offer, officers can simply dine-in at any Sonny’s location and show a valid ID or badge.

Sonny’s Random Acts of BBQ will select one local law enforcement officer to receive a BBQ celebration in their honor from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16.

You can nominate an officer here for the chance to win a surprise BBQ feast.

