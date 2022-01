SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes woman was stabbed to death with a sword by her son Sunday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO said the deadly stabbing happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Another family member was also injured and was take to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies launched a searched for the woman’s son and later located him.

So far, their identities have not been released.