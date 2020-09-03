LIVE NOW /
Son of former Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith arrested for pimping

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mikal Smith the son of former Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith was arrested in Arizona this week after officials say he was arrested for pimping.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, Smith is facing charges including pandering, receiving earnings of a prostitute, first-degree money laundering, illegal control of enterprise, and conspiracy.

Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond and his arraignment is slated for Sept. 10, according to court documents. 

The 43-year-old served as an assistant coach under his father with the Chicago Bears and the defensive backs coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

