CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating after arresting a man they say killed his mother and then claimed to her friends that she was traveling in Hawaii.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said 49-year-old Raymond Martin Jr. is facing multiple charges including murder and fraud.

Raymond Martin Jr.

(Faulkner County Detention Center booking photo)

Department officials said officers were first tipped to the situation on June 24 when they were requested by other family members to perform a welfare check on 68-year-old Nancy Glover-Warren, Martin’s mother.

The family members told police the only contact they had with Glover-Warren since April was via text messages, adding that those messages claimed Glover-Warren had gone to Hawaii.

Officers were dispatched to the home where both Glover-Warren and Martin lived on Zachary Trail but could not find anyone there. After leaving the home, the officers were contacted again by the family, who said they had gotten more texts from Glover-Warren.

The officers said they were able to make contact with Martin. While questioning him, the officers said he claimed to talk to his mother weekly. The officers also noted that social media accounts with Glover-Warren’s name made posts suggesting the woman was in Hawaii.

Then, on Wednesday, officers were contacted by a friend of Glover-Warren saying she got a text from the woman that included a photo of a beach where the message said Glover-Warren was.

When reviewing the photo, investigators said they determined it was actually sourced from Google, leading CPD detectives to obtain a search warrant for Glover-Warren’s home.

Detectives served the warrant Thursday and found the remains of Glover-Warren while searching the home. Martin was arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. He is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.