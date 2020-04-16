Soldiers hold modified military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery conducted a modified military funeral on Tuesday.

They wore face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic while they honored US Army retired Command Sergeant Major Robert M. Belch.

The World War II veteran served in the Army for 26 years as a combat engineer.

Belch was among the first 192 soldiers to wear the rank of Sergeant Major when it was created.

He has earned several commendations, including the Legion of Merit.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: