TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just days after a woman’s military husband, Specialist Craig Chamberlain, was reported missing to his Texas army base, his wife was found dead, NBC News reported.

Cam Chamerbalin, the wife of the missing soldier, died a week after Craig’s disappearance. She reportedly messaged a friend following his disappearance that she was scared, alone, and left with no food or money. She was also estranged from her family, and her attempts to get help from the Army left her hopeless.

NBC News reported that her death was announced within a week of reaching out to a friend.

The next day, her husband Caig was found alive.

The 23-year-old Army Specialist was found in “rough shape,” according to his mother. She declined to tell NBC News where he is now.

A spokeswoman at Fort Cavazos, Craig’s military post, declined to discuss his status in the Army. She did say he was the subject of an administrative investigation in regard to his disappearance. The inquiry cannot be disclosed due to privacy rules.

Officials confirmed the wife’s death back in May. They did not give details of where or when she died or the cause.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted. There is no obituary or funeral.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.