Soldier injured in search for Bowe Bergdahl dies

(CNN) – A soldier who was wounded a decade ago while searching for a fellow comrade in Afghanistan has died.

Master Sergeant Mark Allen passed away on Saturday. He was 46.

Allen was shot in the head in 2009 when he and other soldiers were looking for Bowe Bergdahl after Bergdahl had deserted his post and was captured by the Taliban.

Allen and other soldiers from his unit spent 19 days searching for him.

In 2017, Allen’s wife testified at Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing that his injury caused endless health issues and required him to be under 24/7 care.

Bergdahl was released by the Taliban in a controversial prisoner swap in May 2014, in which five Guantanamo Bay detainees were released.

He faced up to life in prison for his desertion but a judge gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharged and he avoided prison time.

