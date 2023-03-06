(WFLA) — Plenty of people know Girl Scout cookies are good, but are they “worth $100” good?

Cookie re-sellers on eBay appear to think so, as seen on the website’s listings for Raspberry Rally cookies.

The Girl Scouts first announced the Raspberry Rally line of cookies in August 2022 as part of the 2023 lineup for cookie season.

The new cookies, which are supposed to cost $5 per package, ended up being so popular they sold out to most troops.

However, with demand still being so high, resellers have begun selling the cookies for inflated prices. According to eBay, these cookies range from around $15 to $99 for a single package.

Today also reported that a reseller asked for $180 for 10 packages, more than three times the price for the same number of cookies from your local Girl Scout.

These unauthorized sales haven’t made the Girl Scouts happy, who called the resales disappointing.

“While we are happy that there’s such a strong demand for our cookies year-over-year, we’re saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world,” Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to WFLA. “When cookies are purchased through an unauthorized third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of valuable experience and, more importantly, proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year.”

The Girl Scouts suggested that instead of buying the cookies through an unauthorized seller, support the Girl Scouts through donations or buying other cookie flavors.

You can find out what your local troop has through the Girl Scouts Cookie Finder.