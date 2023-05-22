TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Senior citizens living at Adult Family Care Homes say they’re watching the battle in Washington over whether to raise the debt ceiling.

Talks between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appear to be productive and optimistic but there’s still no deal on the debt ceiling and that could create a dire situation for millions of seniors nationwide.

It’s dinner time for this trip of housemates, but tonight their conversation is quiet knowing their home life may be disrupted because of the debt limit debacle on Capitol Hill.

“On June 1 if they don’t come to an agreement then a lot of us are going to be in the streets,” said Anthony Dimeglio.

Dimeglio is frustrated about the standoff between political parties in Washington over the nation’s critical debt ceiling.

In ten days, the nation may run out of money to pay its bills and that means Social Security and Medicare payments could be delayed.

“My biggest concern is a complete loss of income,” said Dimeglio. “I lose my social security disability insurance; I lose my health insurance. Everything goes down. It’s like a game of dominoes.”

For the last 10 years, Dimeglio has been a resident at Veronica Miller’s home.

Miller is a full-time provider and says any delay in payment could be detrimental.

“This little income that they’re getting is not enough to take care of these people,” said Veronica Miller. “Now you want to take the little that they do have away? It’s not fair.”

Eugene Rogers is a Navy veteran who’s also in Miller’s care. He’s disheartened because his immediate future is uncertain.

“Being as old as I am and all of the physical problems, I have I think I would lose faith in myself,” said Eugene Rogers. “It’s not easy.”

However, with a June 1 deadline looming and no deal in Washington, the patience to find a solution is wearing thin.

“If these payments are cut off then the whole family is broken up,” said Dimeglio.

It’s more than senior citizens who will feel the impact if there’s no deal on raising the debt ceiling. Interest rates could be higher on everything from car payments to credit cards.