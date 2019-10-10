Breaking News
Michael Drejka sentenced 20 years for fatal Clearwater parking lot shooting
Social Security benefits to get bump in 2020

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Costs of living increases will be passed on to Social Security recipients next year.

According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 69 million Americans will get an extra 1.6 percent in their monthly benefits. That’s about half of the increase given in 2019.

The raise is given to help offset inflation, which makes food, goods and services cost more.

