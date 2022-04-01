WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP/WFLA) — A U.S. soccer legend was arrested for DWI in North Carolina this week, according to reports.

According to TMZ, former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday for driving while impaired and resisting arrest. Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, on Thursday in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business.

She was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Police say that her two children were in the car.

Solo was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle. She was processed into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released.

Attorney Rich Nichols released a statement on Solo’s Twitter Friday afternoon to address the arrest and say Solo would not be speaking about the situation on the advice of counsel.

“But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement said.

Solo was a star goalkeeper for the United States women’s national soccer team and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a World Cup champion. She has previously been arrested for domestic violence and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” She’s married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

U.S. soccer suspended her in 2016 and ultimately terminated her national team contract.

On a club level, Solo played a season for Florida-based magicJack in the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer League.