FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are working to identify children who were allegedly drugged and raped by a soccer coach after video footage of the attacks was discovered on the man’s phone.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, who Franklin police described as a popular soccer coach, has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, splitting that time between Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown area.

The investigation began after staff members at Marco’s Pizza on Mallory Lane reportedly found a cell phone left behind by a customer around 5 p.m. on June 22. When employees looked through the phone, trying to find information that would lead them to the owner so they could return it, they discovered dozens of “unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” officials said.

Camilo Hurtado Campos (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

A man, later identified as Campos, went to the restaurant the next day to see if anyone had turned in a cell phone, according to an arrest warrant. He left his phone number with a Marcos employee, who took a photo of his vehicle as he left the restaurant.

After the restaurant reached out to authorities, Franklin police verified Campos’ identity through the vehicle’s registration.

Franklin police said detectives found hundreds of “disturbing” videos and photos on the phone, many of which involved Campos recording himself as he raped unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

During off-hours, Campos allegedly frequented school playgrounds in both neighborhoods, where he would approach children and recruit them as players on his team. Then, after gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home, where he would drug and rape them, authorities said.

So far, FPD said it has discovered evidence of rape against at least 10 children on Campos’ phone. By working with local schools, detectives have reportedly identified two of the coach’s victims.

In Sunday afternoon’s statement, police said they hope anyone familiar with Campos can help them put names to the faces of the remaining victims. However, detectives pointed out that the kids in those videos might not even realize they were raped since they were in such an unconscious state.

According to court records, Campos was taken into custody on June 26 and charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor, but detectives expect to file additional charges.

On Monday night, Franklin police reported it has identified three of the 10 victims from videos and five previously unknown victims have come forward.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, you are encouraged to contact the FPD by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.