Smithsonian women’s history museum bill passes House

(CNN) – The prospect of a new Smithsonian Museum dedicated to women’s history is growing.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved HR 1980, also known as the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act.

It passed 374-37 and will now head to the Senate.

The passage of the bill came on the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

The bill establishes a council that will make recommendations on the planning, design and construction of the museum.

The Smithsonian’s board will designate a site for the museum. Any site that is on or near the National Mall will be given priority.

