TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane crashed in to a car dealership parking lot in Ohio Tuesday morning, killing two people, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Marietta Post is investigating the crash, which occurred at a Pioneer Buick GMC dealership shortly before 7:15 a.m.

A video shared by Amber Davis and provided by TMX shows black smoke billowing from a large fire at the dealership as emergency vehicles arrive on scene.

Police said both the pilot and passenger in the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 were killed.

Multiple vehicles and buildings were damaged at the dealership, but there were no reports of injuries to anyone on the ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.