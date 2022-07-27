TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small single-engine airplane was caught on camera as it splashed down a few yards off Alki Beach in Seattle, Washington.

A bystander who captured the video said nobody was seriously injured in the incident. They added that several people rushed to help the pilot immediately after the crash.

In the video, the plane can be seen flying mere feet above the water’s surface as it reduced its airspeed before crash landing into the water.

Alki Beach is approximately 11 miles from the City of Seattle.