Small pizza shops face pepperoni shortage in midst of pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The pandemic has left us with shortages in items ranging from toilet paper, to disinfectant and even coins.

If you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may also be troubling.

News outlets, including USA Today, report that small pizza shops say they’re seeing higher prices for the topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 a pound for it, compared to $2.87 in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it’s paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increase, because their prices are set in long term contracts.

