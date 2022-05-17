AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A minor on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to Auburndale police.

Police said that officers responded to the traffic incident at the intersection of Dairy Road and Gandy Road at around 2:03 p.m.

While extent of the minor’s injuries are not known, it is confirmed that they were hit by the vehicle. The skateboarder’s age and identity are also unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the crash, call Sergeant Matthew Baker at 863-965-5555.