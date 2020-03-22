Site calculates how long toilet paper will last amid coronavirus pandemic

(WFLA/CNN) – A new website has been designed to help with the toilet paper crisis.

HowMuchToiletPaper.com reports its average user has 500 percent more toilet paper than they need during quarantine.

The user enters how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.

More than two million people have already used the website.

The designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world.

