TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A burglar wanted to hit a few notes before breaking into a home, according to the City of Atlanta Police Department.

On Saturday around 5:32 p.m., an unknown man went to a homeowner’s front porch and began singing before breaking into his home and stealing several items.

Police spoke to the homeowners who claimed they didn’t know the signing man and had never seen him in the neighborhood.

Officials are still searching for the suspect. They are asking if anyone sees, or hears, the man, to call the tipline at 404-577-8477.