Silver Alert issued for 9-year-old Indiana girl

FOX 59 Web Staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (FOX 59) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl missing from South Bend, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says Terrisha Bennett was last seen on foot at 2 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as standing 4′ 11″ tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Bennett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

