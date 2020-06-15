Side-by-side: Babies born together become fathers together

(NBC/WVVA) – Adam Dent and Tyler Brooks may have met in a hospital nursery in West Virginia’s Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

They were born on the same day, May 14, 1996, but they didn’t become friends until elementary school.

They’ve shared many things since then, and now they have found themselves back in a familiar place. Their journey to fatherhood has taken an amazing story and added an unbelievable twist: The births of their children also occurred on the same day: Sunday, June 7 at Princeton Community Hospital.

“It’s pretty crazy. Our parents think we need to play the lottery. It will be one crazy story to tell them one day,” Brooks said.

The babies were born just 10 hours apart: Lexi Grace Brooks at 1:14 p.m. and Liam Walker Dent arrived at 11:18 p.m.

It’s been a whirlwind ever since for these best friends and now, first time fathers.

“It’s been a blessing. We’ve been face-timing each other. Even our babies have been face-timing each other. We’ve already talked about when we get out of here how the four our us and our children will take a picture together,” Dent laughs.

Not only were these two young men born on the same day, and their children born on the same day, another unique factor is that both of these new dads share the same middle name.

“I’m Adam James Dent and he’s Tyler James Brooks,” Dent explained.

The birth of their children in the midst of the coronivirus pandemic can only strengthen their bond, because they can lean on each other in ways they never imagined.

“It’s real good because you got someone experiencing the same experience I’m going through of having your first child. That’s always a special moment and it’s good to share it with someone too,” Brooks said.