TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – The baby hippo born last week at the Cincinnati Zoo is a boy.

Mother “Bibi” and the newborn are doing well. They will be kept behind-the-scenes for the next two weeks while they bond.

The calf join Bibi’s family, which includes first offspring “Fiona,” one of the zoo’s most famous animals.

Fiona was born prematurely and underweight, but is now thriving, thanks to the care provided by zoo staff.

Fiona is now a big sister to the bundle of joy.

The zoo is now taking suggestions online to name the newest resident.