CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night. The gunman remains at large, authorities say.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

ORIGINAL STORY | The University of Virginia issued a warning to students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of shots fired on the campus.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “active attacker firearm.”

The UVA Police Department has posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports there was no information immediately available about possible casualties.

UVA President Jim Ryan has confirmed the report in a tweet and asked the university community to “please shelter in place.”

The Times-Dispatch reports a UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road says she heard six shots fired.