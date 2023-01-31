TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was injured after multiple shots were reportedly fired at a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday.

The Omaha World Herald reports multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired at a Target Store located at 17810 West Center Road.

According to the report, at least one person was hurt, but no one has been transported to the hospital as of this writing.

In a tweet, police said there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.

They said the scene was secure, but asked motorists to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This story is developing and will be updated.