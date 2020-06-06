Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say

Edgar Samaniego, charged in shooting of Las Vegas police officer, listens to his defense attorney Scott Coffee at the Regional Justice Center, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. A prosecutor says that a 20-year-old Las Vegas man deliberately shot and gravely wounded a police officer during a Las Vegas Strip protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says that a 20-year-old Las Vegas man deliberately shot and gravely wounded a police officer during a Las Vegas Strip protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

A judge set bail at $1 million for suspect Edgar Samaniego on Friday, saying that police video that hasn’t been made public shows the shooting.

Authorities say Officer Shay Mikalonis remains hospitalized in critical condition after surgery for a head wound.

Samaniego is due again in court July 30. His public defender says he will plead not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

