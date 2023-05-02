MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody without incident after a shot was fired Tuesday at the Fox 13 television studio at Highland and Midland, near the University of Memphis.

The suspect fled to Ubee’s, a nearby restaurant on Highland, where he remained inside a bathroom as police officers surrounded the suspect and crisis negotiators talked to him.

Police said one round hit the Fox 13 studio building. No one was injured, and there was no active shooter situation.

The initial call to the station came in at 11:17 a.m. MPD reported that the suspect was taken into custody without incident at 1:28 p.m.

An MPD spokesman said the suspect came to the station because he “had a message for the media.” He fired one shot, then fled to a nearby restaurant.

South Highland was blocked from Midland to Southern.

A couple who identified themselves as the suspect’s father and stepmother were outside the restaurant, pleading with him to come out.

Highland Street is blocked where an alleged shooting accurred at the Fox 13 studio in Memphis. The suspect was surrounded at a nearby restaurant.

Highland Street is blocked where an alleged shooting accurred at the Fox 13 studio in Memphis. The suspect was surrounded at a nearby restaurant.

Highland Street is blocked where an alleged shooting accurred at the Fox 13 studio in Memphis. The suspect was surrounded at a nearby restaurant.

MPD said at noon they were on the scene of a possible armed party at Ubee’s, 521 S. Highland. They asked everyone to stay out of the area.

A worker at Ubee’s told WREG that the gunman was locked in a bathroom at the restaurant. Officers rushed in, but everyone inside got out safely.

The suspect was described as a 26-year-old man, who was the father of two.