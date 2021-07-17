Several injured after shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, MLB game suspended

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. left several people injured and halted a Major League Baseball Game Saturday night, authorities say.
The Washington Nationals posted on social media around 9:45 p.m. that a shooting was “reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.” The tweet urged fans to leave the park using two different gates.
“We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the tweet said.
The DC Police Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet at 10 p.m., saying two people were shot outside the park. A second tweet from the police department said two additional victims walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds.
“This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” the department wrote.
The Nationals were in the sixth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres when the shooting was reported. Several Twitter users pointed out that loud popping sounds could be heard on the broadcast right before it cut away.
The Nationals later tweeted that Saturday night’s game would be suspended until Sunday afternoon.