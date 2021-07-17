Several injured after shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, MLB game suspended

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. left several people injured and halted a Major League Baseball Game Saturday night, authorities say.

The Washington Nationals posted on social media around 9:45 p.m. that a shooting was “reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.” The tweet urged fans to leave the park using two different gates.

“We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the tweet said.

The DC Police Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet at 10 p.m., saying two people were shot outside the park. A second tweet from the police department said two additional victims walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

“This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” the department wrote.

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Spectators take cover during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers talks on a cell phone during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers stands on the field during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the stadium during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Nationals were in the sixth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres when the shooting was reported. Several Twitter users pointed out that loud popping sounds could be heard on the broadcast right before it cut away.

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

The Nationals later tweeted that Saturday night’s game would be suspended until Sunday afternoon.