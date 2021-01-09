Shirtless man in face paint and horns at US Capitol riot arrested

WASHINGTON (WFLA/NEXSTAR) — The shirtless man donning horns and carrying a US Flag on a spear has been arrested after being accused of participating in the riots at the Capitol building in D.C. Wednesday.
Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, was a face that stood out from the crowd as the mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. The US Department of Justice announced Saturday that the 32-year-old Arizona native has been charged with two federal counts.
Those counts are:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Chansley is a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman,” according to the Arizona Republic’s website.
In the past year, Angeli has been spotted — often in costume — at various demonstrations across the country, including a Washington D.C. protest after Joe Biden’s presidential win in November.
The Arizona native has also been photographed multiple times at the Arizona State Capitol — and in one instance, during a pro-Trump rally in February, held a sign that read, “Q Sent Me,” according to the paper.
