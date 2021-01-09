Shirtless man in face paint and horns at US Capitol riot arrested

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday’s chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/NEXSTAR) — The shirtless man donning horns and carrying a US Flag on a spear has been arrested after being accused of participating in the riots at the Capitol building in D.C. Wednesday.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, was a face that stood out from the crowd as the mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. The US Department of Justice announced Saturday that the 32-year-old Arizona native has been charged with two federal counts.

Those counts are:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Chansley is a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman,” according to the Arizona Republic’s website.

In the past year, Angeli has been spotted — often in costume — at various demonstrations across the country, including a Washington D.C. protest after Joe Biden’s presidential win in November.

The Arizona native has also been photographed multiple times at the Arizona State Capitol — and in one instance, during a pro-Trump rally in February, held a sign that read, “Q Sent Me,” according to the paper.

