(Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shipment of baby wipes destined for the U.S. turned out to be something a little less comforting: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped a trailer truck at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge that claimed to be carrying only “baby wipes.” The truck was pulled aside for a secondary inspection.

A canine and “non-intrusive inspection system” that examined the tractor-trailer uncovered 1,935 packages concealing 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine.

Authorities said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $11,818,400.

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.