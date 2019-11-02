Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students

EVANS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they can get out of class.

News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.

Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn’t treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.

Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.

It’s unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.

