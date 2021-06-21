Sheriff: Suspect arrested after 42,000 pounds of pistachios stolen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested after investigators found approximately 42,000 pounds of missing pistachios in a tractor trailer, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The California-based Touchstone Pistachio Company reported the pistachios stolen on June 17, following a routine audit showed they were no where to be found.

Working to track them down, investigators got a lead the next day a tractor trailer with the pistachios had been moved from one trucking lot to another one nearby. Upon arrival, detectives reportedly saw some of the pistachios had been removed from their 2,000 pound sacks and were being processed into smaller containers for resale.

Some of the product was able to be returned to Touchstone Pistachio Company, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect Alberto Montemayor, a 34-year-old with Montemayor trucking, was reportedly taken to Tulare County Jail after his arrest.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to authorities.